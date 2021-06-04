Iran most powerful player in region: IRGC

Thirty-two years after the demise of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, the Revolution and the Islamic system has become the strongest country and player in the region by defeating numerous conspiracies waged by the Global Arrogance and regional reactionary regimes and going through many difficulties, the IRGC said in a statement published on Friday on the occasion of the 32nd demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini.

Referring to the fundamental role of the people in the evolutionary process of the Islamic Revolution, IRGC notes that undoubtedly, today’s security and deterrent authority of the country is owed to the resistance and self-sacrifice of the Iranian nation

Naming Vilayat-e Faqih as the most important basis for victories of the Iranian people and Resistance Front in different areas, especially in the fight against terrorism and oppressive sanctions, the statement added that the Islamic nation and state has managed to turn every threat into an opportunity and grow stronger.

The epic participation of people in the upcoming presidential election will send the message of unity and signal public determination to strengthen the country and revive the Islamic civilization, concludes the statement.

MAH/ 5227550