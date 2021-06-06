Imam Khomeini's revolution had great global impact: Fayaz

Faleh al-Fayaz, head of Iraqi popular mobilization units (PMUs) or Hashd Shabi made the remarks in a ceremony in the PMU headquarters in Iraq to commemorate the late founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Imam Khomeini.

"Imam Khomeini's revolution had a big manifestation in the world. This revolution was reflected in the countries of the Islamic world and even in the Western countries," according to the head of Iraq PMU forces.

Fayaz said that "The Iraqis were strongly linked with the revolution of Imam Khomeini," adding that "Imam Khomeini gave a new meaning to humanity in the world."

Also in the ceremony, Iran's ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi stressed that Tehran is proud of itself for defending the oppressed Muslims in the world.

Masjedi said that the two nations of Iraq and Iran are intertwined in a way that one can say that they are like "a soul that inhabits two bodies."

The Iranian diplomat added that no force can separate these two nations.

KI/Al-Alam