IRICA ready to solve problems in Bashmaq, Bazargan borders

Officials at the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization said that they are ready to resolve problems facing the two borders of ‘Bashmaq’ and ‘Bazargan’.

Farhadi's 'A Hero' to go on screen at Cannes Intl. FilmFest.

Iranian film 'A Hero' directed by Asghar Farhadi, will be screened at the competition section of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in France.



Iran, Oman discuss development of ties on transit corridors

Islamic Republic of Iran and Sultanate of Oman poised to develop bilateral ties on transit corridor.



Deputy FM Araghchi:

US, P4+1 must take tough decisions on remaining issues

Stating that good progress has been made in Vienna talks, but some key issues need to be agreed upon, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator said that the onus is now on the US and the P4+1 to make tough decisions for that to happen.

COVID death toll in Iran tops 80,658

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran surpassed 80,658 on Thursday.



Pres. Rouhani inaugurates Agricultural Ministry’s projects

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the national development projects of the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday through videoconference.



EU officials expect Vienna talks to finalize at next round

The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, said on Wednesday that he believed a deal would be struck at next round of talks which will start next week.

China urges US to end maximum pressure policy against Iran

Stating that the current crisis in JCPOA stems from Washington misguided policies, the Chinese envoy for Vienna talks reiterated that the US must end its policy of maximum pressure and lift sanctions against Iran completely.



Germany:

Vienna talks 'proceeding well' but sticking points remain

Ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria between Iran and six major powers are "proceeding well," but “important issues” remain yet to be resolved, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.