Pres. Rouhani inaugurates Agricultural Ministry’s projects

The development projects of the Ministry of Agriculture were put into operation in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani virtually on Thursday.

Accordingly, 20,000 ha of drainage agricultural land areas will be inaugurated in Golestan province coupled with the launching of 37 projects for farming aquatic animals.

In addition, the construction operation of two giant fishery projects was also put into operation in the southern coastal area of the country.

Moreover, 1,634 greenhouse plans, on a land area as large as 1,217 ha, was put into operation nationwide.

Iran Agriculture’s Smart Management and Monitoring Center is of the other projects that was put into operation on Thu. in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

It is expected that the inauguration of the aforementioned agricultural projects would generate new employment opportunities for 15,794 job-seeking people.

It should be noted that these agricultural projects would be put into operation in the provinces of Golestan (Kordkooy), Yazd (Ashkezar), Qazvin (Takestan) and Tehran (Tehran).

