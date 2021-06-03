Vienna talks 'proceeding well' but sticking points remain

Despite the hopes of the diplomats present at the Vienna talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal, the German government announced that the main obstacles to the talks remained.

“Overall, on the situation in Vienna, one can say that the talks are going well but that many important areas also raise questions that need to be clarified and that there are important questions,” Maria Adebahr said at a routine weekly government press briefing in Berlin, Anadolu Agency reported.

She added that both sides had to take their respective steps when it came to nuclear activities and the lifting of sanctions in order to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

Adebahr stressed that there are “very, very intensive discussions” going on in Vienna focusing on “decisive and important sticking points."

“Overall the perspective is positive, but there is still no success to report, and the discussions are still intense. From this perspective, it is not possible today to anticipate and say whether there will be a success,” Adebahr said.

The German official made clear that it was too early to predict the outcome of the negotiations in the Austrian capital but her country wants a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“It is no secret that we wish -- and this has been going on for months -- a return to the JCPOA as soon as possible and a re-compliance with this agreement,” she said.

A meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission was held on Wednesday evening with the participation of Iran and the P4+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, UK) in the Grand Hotel in the Austrian capital.

The six countries are continuing to discuss ways in Vienna geared at reviving the deal, which then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned in May 2018.

