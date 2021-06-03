Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 3

Arman Melli

Araghchi: All parties in Vienna talks believe disputes ‘not unresolvable’

Aftab

Macron: US’ spying on European allies ‘not acceptable’

China lockdowns cinema halls again due to COVID-19

Ebtekar

Former US President Trump planning to return to WH again

Marathon of Vienna talks, some steps remained until reaching final round

Ettela’at

Leader to address people on 32nd demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA)

Rouhani: Main issues between Tehran, Washington resolved in Vienna

Iranian naval ship sinks off Jask Port

Iran

Pres. Rouhani: Today, all countries take pride in constructive interaction

Javan

Production of COVID-19 vaccine with highest quality platform in Iran

Jomhouriy-e Eslami

Zarif stresses people’s power in foiling big power’ plots

Details of Zionist’s regime espionage center in Iraq’s KRG

Shargh

Next round of JCPOA talks to be held in Vienna next week

