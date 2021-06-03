Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 3

Arman Melli
Araghchi: All parties in Vienna talks believe disputes ‘not unresolvable’
Aftab
Macron: US’ spying on European allies ‘not acceptable’
China lockdowns cinema halls again due to COVID-19
Ebtekar
Former US President Trump planning to return to WH again
Marathon of Vienna talks, some steps remained until reaching final round
Ettela’at
Leader to address people on 32nd demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA)
Rouhani: Main issues between Tehran, Washington resolved in Vienna
Iranian naval ship sinks off Jask Port
Iran
Pres. Rouhani: Today, all countries take pride in constructive interaction
Javan
Production of COVID-19 vaccine with highest quality platform in Iran
Jomhouriy-e Eslami
Zarif stresses people’s power in foiling big power’ plots
Details of Zionist’s regime espionage center in Iraq’s KRG
Shargh
Next round of JCPOA talks to be held in Vienna next week
