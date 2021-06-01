Iran nuclear chief sends letter to IAEA Grossi

In a statement on Monday evening that came after IAEA’s report on Iran’s nuclear activities, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi pointed to a letter recently sent to IAEA head Rafael Grossi by Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi.

The message was a response to Grossi’s letter to Iran that was sent a week earlier, he said.

Iran had decided to not extend the technical understanding (expiring on May 24) but it opted for continuing recording data for one more month with the aim of creating progress and achieving a result in Iran-IAEA technical talks, reads part of Salehi’s letter, according to the envoy.

Iran has made every effort to cooperate with the IAEA in a substantive manner and by providing necessary explanations and responses, notes the letter, adding, Tehran welcomes the Agency's readiness to engage actively with Iran aiming at promptly resolving several safeguards issues and expect that this interaction will soon lead to a practical outcome.

Gharibabadi also said that the recent report by the UN nuclear agency serves to verify the Islamic Republic’s implementation of a strategic parliamentary law that has widened the scope of the country’s nuclear countermeasures.

He noted that The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency stated in the report that the IAEA's verification and activities related to the implementation of the JCPOA have been influenced by Iran's decision to suspend the implementation of the JCPOA obligations, including the Additional Protocol.

Gharibabadi added that what the Islamic Republic of Iran has done in line with the implementation of the law officially named as a 'strategic action to lift sanctions and protect the rights of the Iranian people'.

Iran's permanent representative to the international organizations based in Vienna further said "This report also clearly shows the implementation of Iran's February 23 decision."

The International Atomic Energy Agency's latest report, published in the international media on Monday night, states that the Agency has not had access to data collected by its surveillance equipment in Iran since 23 February 2021.

