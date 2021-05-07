Iran-Poland Furniture Fair showcases two cultures' richness

In a joint academic project, young Iranian designers set out on a quest to showcase the richness of two cultures in a new way. Abundant in motives, colors and – above all – symbolism, Polish and Iranian art provided much of the inspiration, while up-to-date technology allowed them to create original works of applied art: design-intensive, high-end furniture.

While keeping up with modern trends, the designers aimed to revive the cultural heritage of both Iran and Poland by synthesizing elements of different esthetics. The rediscovery of so many commonalities like cultural symbols, narrative themes and specific sensitivities produced a surprisingly harmonious and innovatory blend that was translated into practical forms.

The opening ceremony of the Iran-Poland Furniture Exhibition was held on Friday afternoon in the Iranian Artists’ Forum (Honarmandan Park) with the presence of the Polish Ambassador to Iran Maciej Fałkowski.

During the ceremony, Maciej Fałkowski explained how the exhibition created, saying, "During this endeavor, students of the Industrial Design Department of the University were invited to design a piece of furniture that would combine the elements of Iranian and Polish cultures. 12 projects were done which are now on display in the Iranian Artists’ Forum. Their production was financed by the Embassy."

"The idea was to showcase the richness of these two cultures in a new way. The students were invited to search through literature, films, artistic works to find distinctive stories or motives that could be paired. So through synthesizing elements, giving them a more universal notion and with the use of modern technologies, they created fully utilitarian, design-intensive furniture. The results are also a rediscovery of so many commonalities which in a surprisingly harmonious blend were translated into practical forms," he added.

According to the ambassador, during the project students struggled not only with ideas and materials but also with the pandemic situation which interfered with the learning process gravely limiting the access to sources and their tutors.

"The first display of the exhibition took place in January at the Embassy of Poland in Tehran. The project was shown mostly to people professionally committed to arts: designers, students, university lecturers and connoisseurs, and to media. Then also to the representatives of the diplomatic community in Iran. Their reception of the designs was highly enthusiastic. Visitors were astonished by the ideas, creativity and high quality of the pieces," Fałkowski noted.

He went on to say, "This interest led to an extensive coverage of the issue in Iranian media, national and local news agencies, but also an article in the "Dedicated JOURNAL of ART, Interior Decoration technology and FURNITURE". We were delighted that the works of the students were brought to the attention of the public."

"It is why I am especially pleased to open today’s exhibition at the Iranian Artists’ Forum, which will allow showing the project to a broad Tehrani audience. Iranian Artists’ Forum is one of the most important venues on the artistic map of Tehran, known for its multiple cultural initiatives. In 2019, the Embassy organized the Polish Film Festival here, which gathered large crowds of enthusiasts. I am optimistic that this time the audience will equally numerous and satisfied. I also hope for further cooperation with the Iranian Artists’ Forum," the envoy said.

The Polish Ambassador also noted that the Embassy strives for showing the exhibition in other cities in Iran. "After this display, furniture will go to Isfahan, where they will be displayed at Safavi House," he added.

The exhibition will wrap up on Tuesday 18 May. This event is free and open to the public.

Reported by Zahra Mirzafarjouyan