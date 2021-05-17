Iran, Italy FMs stress expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Rome to discuss issues of mutual interest on Monday.

During the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister reviewed the bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and cultural fields, and given the historical relations between the two countries and the 160-year old relations between the two governments, he pointed to the existing potentialities in the field of economic cooperation, especially the private sector and small and medium-sized companies.

Zarif also referred to his attendance in the virtual extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Islamic Cooperation Organization yesterday and the strong condemnation of the racist and belligerent actions of the Zionist regime against the people of the occupied territories and Gaza, as well as his recent meetings with the leaders of Palestinian groups living in Damascus, explained the principled approach of the Islamic Republic on the need to holding a referendum in occupied lands with the participation of all Palestinians from different religious backgrounds. He also condemned the Zionist regime's brutal attacks on the Palestinian people.

Issues related to cooperation with the countries of the Persian Gulf and regional arrangements by the countries in the region, issues related to Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq and the latest developments related to the Vienna talks were other topics discussed and exchanged views on by the Iranian Foreign Minister.

Luigi Di Maio, for his part, also stressed his country's willingness to expand bilateral cooperation with Iran, especially in the political, economic and cultural fields.

The Italian top diplomat further expressed his country's support for the full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and called for an active exchange of views and consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran on important regional and international issues.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Rome yesterday to meet with high-ranking officials of Italy and the Vatican. During the visit, in addition to consultations on the expansion of bilateral relations, the Iranian Foreign Minister will also discuss cooperation on issues of mutual interest at the international level.

He had traveled to Madrid before Italy to discuss bilateral issues, regional co-operation and international issues with Spanish officials.

KI/IRN84332342