AAPP says 840 people killed in Myanmar protests

Saying that 4,409 people had been detained as of May 30, AAPP added that three people had been killed in protests on Sunday.

According to local media reports, as the political crisis in Myanmar continues, people are also facing problems caused by rising prices and shortages of goods and services.

Anti-military protests take place daily in many parts of the country, strikes by opponents of the junta have paralyzed business and fighting has flared with ethnic armed groups that oppose the junta and new militias formed to oppose it, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Two homemade bombs exploded in the main city of Yangon on Saturday, apparently targeting a police post and an army truck, the Mizzima news service said. It said one person speaking to the soldiers had been wounded in the second incident.

The junta's forces have killed over 800 people since the coup, according to figures cited by the United Nations. More than 4,000 people have been detained.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing says the civilian death toll is nearer 300 and has said around 50 members of the police have been killed. He gave no figure for soldiers. Groups fighting the armed forces say they have inflicted scores of casualties.

The army justified its coup on the grounds of fraud in an election swept by Suu Kyi's party in November. The allegations were rejected by the previous electoral commission. Suu Kyi, 75, is on trial on a series of charges that her lawyers say are politically motivated.

