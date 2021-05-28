Doha encouraging Tehran, Washington on JCPOA revival: FM

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani spoke about various issues, including the nuclear deal, the ceasefire in Palestine, the normalization of relations between Doha and Tel Aviv, and the conflicts between the PGCC member states.

Qatar encourages Tehran and Washington to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, he said in an interview with Alaraby TV, adding that his country is ready to help the process of negotiations in case of any impasses.

He further stressed the need for the PGCC member states to play a role in the region's security equation with Iran, adding that this can only be achieved by starting a regional dialogue to address the concerns of these countries.

In another part of his speech, the Qatari Foreign Minister addressed the issue of normalization of relations, saying, “The normalization of relations is a sovereign decision, and the position of the Doha is fixed, clear, and unchangeable.”

Qatar will not normalize its relations with Tel Aviv until progress is made in the peace process in a way that satisfies the Palestinians, he noted.

He added that Doha has so far not witnessed any sign that the Israeli regime wants to enter into peace talks.

RHM/FNA14000307000083