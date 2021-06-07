Iran dep. army cmdr. hails telecommunications achievements

Admiral Habibollah Sayari made the comments on a visit to the Army Telecommunication Group to assess the level of the preparedness of the the group in the face of the enemy's offensive threats in the field of specialized telecommunication equipment and systems.

The Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army also inspected the defense performance of the Army Telecommunication Group during the past year.

In an address to Army Telecommunication Group after paying the inspection visit, Sayyari expressed happiness with the considerable propgress that the army telecommunications has made as compared to the last year.

He said that the army department has made valuable achievements in specialized fields such as communication infrastructure, frequency control and fixed and mobile telecommunication networks.

The Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army added that paying special attention to the maintenance of tactical vehicles and communication equipment and facilities was one of the effective measures of the Army Telecommunication Group.

KI/IRN84357370