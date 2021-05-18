Iran Army stages cyber defense exercise

During the holding of joint cyber defense military exercise, Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stated that the issue of developing cyber defense capabilities is on the agenda of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Concurrent with increasing the power of cyber defense, the Army is seeking to upgrade its ability to counter cyber threats, he emphasized.

Rear Admiral Sayyari went on to say that the issue of ‘cyber’ today is considered as the fifth dimension of the combat scene and is one of the effective components in enhancing the combat capability of the Army.

Ignoring the important issue of cyber, raised as a new issue, can cause damage to combat capability, he said, adding that the issue of developing cyber defense has been put atop agenda of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to maintain and increase the combat capability.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyari pointed to the special emphasis of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on this issue and stated that Iran's Army has taken widespread measures due to the importance of issue of cyber in promoting the ability to deal with threats and in this line, it has made significant progress in cyber field by training human resources, especially creative, competent and skilled youth.

MA/FNA14000228000379