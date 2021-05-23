  1. Politics
A Police officer killed, 2 kidnapped in Niger

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – One police officer was killed, two others were kidnapped in an attack by an armed group of men on a checkpoint in southeastern Niger.

"An armed attack targeted a checkpoint in southeastern Niger on the road linking the cities of Diffa and Surua. As a result of the attack, one policeman was killed, two others were kidnapped. The assailants fled in the direction of Nigeria," a source in the security forces told Sputnik on Saturday.

Radical groups associated with Boko Haram have been active in the Diffa region over the past few months. Boko Haram has operated in northeast Nigeria and several other Western African nations, conducting numerous deadly attacks and abductions, since 2009.

On Friday, Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau was reported dead after he detonated a suicide vest during an ambush.

