Jun 6, 2021

Gunmen kill nearly 88 people in attacks in NW Nigeria

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – At least 88 people were killed and scores of others wounded following attacks by bandits in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kebbi, local police confirmed on Saturday.

The bandits unleashed terror on eight different communities in the Danko-Wasagu local government area of the state on Thursday, Nafi'u Abubakar, the state police spokesperson told reporters in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, INDIA TV reported.

"Initially, the bodies recovered were 66 but as I am talking to you now, about 88 bodies have been recovered," Abubakar said.

Security operatives were deployed to the communities to forestall further attacks, he said.

In late April, nine policemen and two members of a civilian defense group in Kebbi were killed while repelling an attack by gunmen. 

