MP says images of AEOI cameras must be cleared

“Iranian parliament’s Law on, Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" is very clear, completely clarifying the duties of Iran's government and negotiating team to JCPOA talks”, Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abbas Golroo said.

Iran’s Parliament will not fail to pursue the implementation of the law, the lawmaker said, adding that it has been written precisely and must be implemented accurately and on time.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran must implement the law in a timely manner, and the other side must lift the sanctions and normalize economic and trade relations with Iran, he stressed.

Referring to the quarterly deadline for the Agency to restore camera images which expired on May 22, an Iranian lawmaker stressed that this information must either be deleted or kept with the Iranian side.

