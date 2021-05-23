'Iran to continue Vienna talks till clinching agreement'

Referring to the recent talks in Vienna, Rouhani said that the other sides have explicitly stated their readiness to lift anti-Iranian sanctions in accordance with the JCPOA.

Emphasizing the victory of the Iranian nation in the economic war, he noted that: "Production growth figures in various industrial sectors of the country are the best evidence of the fruitlessness of the US policy of maximum pressure."

The talks in Vienna on restoring Iran's nuclear deal (JCPOA) are reportedly expected to be completed in the first days of June.

Iran is engaged in talks with the remaining parties to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) known as the P4+1 to salvage the deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna. At the end of the fourth round of Vienna talks a few days ago, the head of the Iranian delegation at the talks Abbass Araghchi said that "Very good progress was made," though, he added there are still issues remaining to be agreed upon.

Iran has vowed already that it will leave the Vienna talks if it feels they are taking time and the other parties are not serious and are just killing the time.

HJ/FNA14000302000459