May 23, 2021, 7:30 PM

Grossi presser on Iran to be delayed

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – In a tweet on Sun., a Wall Street Journal correspondent announced that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's presser is to be delayed.

Laurence Norman wrote, "Expecting the @rafaelgrossi presser to be delayed at least until 3304 pm."

"Noting some reported out there saying an agreement will come."

"My info at this point is Iran has NOT said yes to extension yet," he added.

It was previously announced that Grossi would hold a press conference this afternoon focusing on IAEA's monitoring and verification prodecures in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This is while an informed source in the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced the possibility of extending the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month more.

