Islamic Jihad thanks Iran for victory in 12-day battle

Ziyad al-Nakhalah Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement has written a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, congratulating him on the victory against Israel in 12-day battle.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah said that he was honored to congratulate Iran's Leader on the victory of the Palestinian people and their ardent and brave resistance against the Zionist enemy on behalf of himself and his brothers in the Islamic Jihad movement and its armed wing Quds Brigades.

Enemy’s small-scale threats to face Iran's harshest response

The Commander of Iranian Army Ground Forces Kiumars Heidari said that even small-scale threats of enemy against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be followed with the greatest response of the country.

Speaking in a local ceremony on Sat., Brigadier General Heidari addressed enemies of the Revolution and Establishment and stated that enemies of the Islamic Revolution and Establishment should know that their even small-scale threats against Iran will be followed with the greatest response of the Armed Forces of the country.

Iran armed forces support Palestine as a duty: Gen. Bagheri

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri has congratulated the victory of the Palestinian nation against the Israeli regime in the recent 12-day battle.

In a message on Saturday, the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that the victory of the Palestinian Mujahid groups in the recent 12-day battle which was followed by the Palestinian nation's celebration revealed the reality that the life-span of the Israeli regime is in the hands of the Palestinian Mujahids and it is the Palestinian resistance that determines the fate of the battlefield.

Resistance of Palestinian nation come to fruition: Rouhani

Stating that resistance of the Palestinian nation has come to fruition, President Rouhani said it was the first time that all Palestinians were completely united in the war against the Zionist regime.

Speaking in the meeting of the National Headquarters of Administrating coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani congratulated the victory of the Palestinian people, saying that it was the first time that all Palestinians were completely united in the war against the Zionist regime.

Iranian Taekwondoka Nahid Kiani secures Olympics ticket

The Iranian female Taekwondo practitioner earned a Tokyo Olympic Games ticket after reaching the final of the 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament underway in Amman, Jordan.

Nahid Kiani won her match in the semi-final stage of the 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament on Saturday to advance to the final match.

Zionists' request for ceasefire sign of Palestine's authority

Secretary of Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei said the Israeli regime's ceasefire request is a sign of the authority of the Palestinian people and Gaza.

In a tweet on Sat. Mohsen Rezaei wrote, "The Israeli regime's ceasefire request is a sign of the authority and victory of the Palestinian people and resistance front forces in Gaza."

"Maintaining the readiness of the youth and resistance groups to defend, equip, and assist in reconstruction is a duty that nations must demand of governments."

Iranian, Afghan Handball Federations agree to hold tournament

The presidents of the Handball Federation of Iran and Afghanistan agreed to hold a multilateral international tournament in one of the cities of Afghanistan in order to increase bilateral interactions.

Today, Hedayatullah Mohmand, President of the Afghan Handball Federation met and held talks with the President of the Iranian Federation, Alireza Pakdel.

In this meeting, the Afghan side appreciated the Iran Handball Federation for its cooperation and support for the selected team of immigrant Afghan girls, expressing hope this relationship will continue.

Spokesman announces Covid-19 restrictions for vote campaigns

Any in-door elections campaign gatherings are banned, the number of polling stations will double, according to Alireza Raisi, Spokesman of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, on Saturday.

Dr Alireza Raisi, Spokesman of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, said on Saturday that the task force attaches great importance to observing the Covid-19 restrictions, especially on the day of the upcoming elections in June 18, adding that the body has already announced its guidelines for elections campaigns already.

Iran opens Consulate General office in Aleppo

According to the official agreement of the Syrian ministry of foreign affairs with the establishment of the Iranian Consulate General office in Aleppo, the office was opened on Sat. in the Syrian city.

Following the recent visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Damascus and consultations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian FM, the Syrian authorities agreed to open Iran's Consulate General office in Aleppo, as the Syrian foreign ministry announced its official agreement in a letter.

Glorious victory of Palestinians invalidated Deal of Century

Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs said that the magnificent victory of the Palestinian people over the Zionist regime invalidated the “Deal of the Century”.

Ali-Akbar Velayati made the remarks on Fri. following the withdrawal of the Zionist regime from its attack on the occupied lands and territories and stated that this victory invalidated the so-called plan of “Deal of the Century”, normalization of ties between reactionary and dependent Arab countries and failure of strategies of the Western, Hebrew and Arab fronts completely.

MA