Iran among world missile powers: Hatami

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Iran is undoubtedly one of the world powers in the missile field.

Referring to the achievements of the Ministry of Defense in the field of ground combat, Hatami said, "Today, we have gained various achievements in various fields, which are not limited to ground combat, and in the field of missiles, we are undoubtedly one of the world powers, and in the field of UAVs, we are even better than the world's top powers."

'Iran to continue Vienna talks till clinching agreement'

Iranian President Rouhani said on Sun. that the Islamic Republic will continue JCPOA talks in Vienna until reaching a multilateral agreement.

Referring to the recent talks in Vienna, Rouhani said that the other sides have explicitly stated their readiness to lift anti-Iranian sanctions in accordance with the JCPOA.

Iran-IAEA agreement maybe extended for one month more

An informed source in the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced the possibility of extending the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month more.

Due to the end of Iran's quarterly deadline to the International Atomic Energy Agency, there is a possibility of conditional extension of the previous agreement for one month more, said the source to Nour News.

IAEA has no right to access cameras of AEOI

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the International Atomic Energy Agency has no right to access the cameras footages of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

"We are determined that the Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" be implemented at specific times and in accordance with the ratifies, and the Leader has repeatedly emphasized this issue," said Ghalibaf in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday.

MP says images of AEOI cameras must be cleared

Referring to the quarterly deadline for the Agency to restore camera images which expired on May 22, an Iranian lawmaker stressed that this information must either be deleted or kept with the Iranian side.

“Iranian parliament’s Law on, Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" is very clear, completely clarifying the duties of Iran's government and negotiating team to JCPOA talks”, Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abbas Golroo said.

Araghchi briefs Parl. on latest situation of Vienna talks

Spokesman for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi attended Parliament on Sun. and submitted comprehensive report on latest status of Vienna talks.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Abolfazl Amouei stated, “Given its supervisory task, Iranian Parliamen has always invited the negotiating team to explain the negotiation process and this issue has happened today.”

Blinken repeats illegal demand against Iran regarding JCPOA

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday reiterated the US illegal demand against Iran, saying Tehran must abide by its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions removed.

According to Reuters, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States has not seen yet whether Iran will do what it must to come into compliance with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions removed.

Iranian short film to vie at German festival

Iranian short film 'Fugue' directed by Taha Khanjani has been accepted to compete in the fifth edition of Courage Film Festival in Germany.

It will be the sixth international festival the movie will participate in, after having been shown in France, India, and Kenya among others.

Asal Shams and Shayan Morad-Tajari play in the short film that will be screened during the German event in Berlin, January 3-18, 2022.

Important issues remain unresolved in Vienna talks on JCPOA

The Austrian Foreign Minister stressed in an interview that the time for progress in Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal is running out while important issues remain unresolved.

The Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg claimed during a recent interview that he has a strong feeling that both the United States and Iran, despite the fact that they are not directly negotiating together in the ongoing talks on JCPOA in Vienna, both are making efforts.

41% growth in illegal drugs confiscation in Iran

Iranian deputy anti-narcotics police chief Naghi Mahmoudi announced that in 2020, Iran could seize 41% more illegal drugs compared to the preceding year.

He made the remarks addressing a video conference held by Interpol on "Production and trafficking of methamphetamine in Afghanistan and its market in the world" in a bid to boost regional and international cooperation against drug smuggling.

Ulyanov reacts to report on extension of Iran-IAEA agreement

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations reacted positively to the reports about the possibility of extending the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month.

“If true, it would be a positive and necessary step. Eager to see official announcement”, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

Guardian Council still reviewing candidates' qualification

The Guardian Council is still reviewing the qualifications of presidential hopefuls and more expert reports must be considered for making the final conclusion, Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei said.

Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei provided some details over the latest news over evaluating the qualifications of presidential hopefuls of the June election.

Iranian doctor recieves Florence Nightingale Medal

An Iranian doctor received Florence Nightingale Medal in 2021, which recognizes exceptional courage and devotion to victims of armed conflict or natural disaster.

Naser Emadi Chashmi from the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran received the medal for the country.

Chashmi is a member of MSF teams in Africa and Middle East countries.

Iran trade volume exchange with Turkey up 53% in Q1

Iran’s volume of trade exchanged with the Republic of Turkey in the first three months of the current year in 2021 registered a 53 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

According to the official statistics of Turkey, Iran’s trade value exchanged with neighboring Turkey in the first quarter of the current year in 2021 stood at about $986 million.

