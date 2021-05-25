Guardian Council finishes vetting candidates qualifications

Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for the Guardian Council, said Monday that the vetting of cases of all registered candidates for the upcoming presidential elections has finished, but the results will be announced tomorrow.

The spokesman for the Guardian Council, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei said on Monday afternoon that looking into the qualifications of those who had enrolled for the upcoming presidential elections was done on Monday, but due to some work left, the final results will be announced tomorrow.

US has to lift all sanctions that violate JCPOA: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday afternoon that the United States will have to lift all the sanctions that were imposed on Iranain nation in violation of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA.)

President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination which was held on Monday afternoon at the presidential compound in Tehran.

The meetings of the top council are chaired by the President and are attended by other heads of the Iranian government branches namely the legislative branch and the judiciary.

60% uranium enrichment continues, AEOI chief says

The head of the Iranian nuclear agency said Monday that Iran is continuing its 60% uranium enrichment after it agreed with the IAEA to extend the inspection agreement until June 24.

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi on Monday afternoon.

Iran-China coop. needed to foil US plots in region

President Hassan Rouhani stressed the need for close cooperation between Iran and China on international issues to counter the Cold War and US-Western alliance against independent countries.

In a phone talk held with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pointed to the strategic position and long-term vision of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen the comprehensive partnership with China as one of the world powers independent of international developments, stressing the need to accelerate the implementation of the provisions of the agreements between the two countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei sends messages to Resistance leaders

In separate messages to Palestinian Resistance leaders, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called the struggle against the occupiers of Palestine a resistance against oppression and arrogance.

Ayatollah Khamenei sent separate messages to the Palestinian Resistance leaders, Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhalah and Head of the Palestinian resistance movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh on Monday.

Negotiations not created a better situation for Palestinians

A Member of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that negotiations could not bring about a better situation for the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Standing Committee on Palestine, held in Tehran on Monday, Ebrahim Rezaei stated that resistance in the occupied lands and territories is ‘inevitable’, and diplomacy, negotiation and compromise have so far failed to improve the better situation for the Palestinians.

Resistance in Al-Quds continues: Syria's Deputy Parl. Speaker

Stating that resistance continues in Al-Quds, Syrian Deputy Parliament Speaker Mohammad Akram al-Ajlan said that victory of Palestine is the roadmap of Syria.

The issue of Palestine is one of the humanitarian issues in the contemporary world of today and victory of Palestine is still Syria’s roadmap.

Speaking in the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Standing Committee on Palestine, held in Tehran on Monday in the presence of parliamentary delegations and international parliamentary assemblies of 15 Islamic countries in-person with fully observing of health protocols, Syrian Deputy Parliament Speaker Mohammad Akram al-Ajlan strongly condemned the desecration of Al-Quds and occupation of occupied lands and territories by Zionists.

Resistance made last Palestinian nation's victory possible

The recent victory of the Palestinian people was, in fact, a great victory for the Resistance Front, the Palestinians living in the occupied territories and Gaza, as well as for the Islamic world, according to Iran's Ghalibaf.

The Speaker of Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Syrian deputy speaker of parliament Mohammad Akram al-Ajlani on the sidelines of the Fourth Extraordinary Meeting of Permanent Committee on Palestine at the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States (PUIC) in Tehran on Monday.

Iran women's national 3x3 team leaves for Austria

The Iran women's national 3x3 team left Tehran for Austria to Tokyo Olympics qualification competitions, which is to be held on May 26.

The competition will be held in Graz, Austria from May 26 to 30.

Iran is grouped in Pool B along with Ukraine, Japan, Australia, and Thailand. Each team will play four times and the top two teams in each pool will advance to the knock-out rounds on the final day.

Ulyanov calls Iran-IAEA agreement extension commendable step

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna welcomed the one-month extension of the agreement between Iran and the IAEA, describing it as useful for the Vienna talks.

In reaction to the announcement of the Iran-IAEA agreement extension, Mikhail Ulyanov in a Monday tweet wrote, "#Iran extended temporary understandings with #IAEA on verification for one month."

"Commendable step. It will help maintain businesslike atmosphere at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA and facilitate a successful outcome of the diplomatic efforts to restore the nuclear deal," he added.

Iran top council's statement on coop. with IAEA

Iran's Supreme National Security Council released a statement on the extension of the agreement between Iran and the IAEA until June 24.

"Today, May 24, 2021, the quarterly opportunity regarding the storage of data of surveillance cameras installed in Iran's nuclear facilities expires," it said.

Iran-IAEA agreement extended until June 24

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi announced the extension of the agreement between Iran and the IAEA until June 24.

IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi held a press conference on Monday to brief journalists about developments related to the IAEA’s monitoring and verification work in Iran.

Grossi said that today he had a long discussion with Dr. Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and they were able to agree on two issues.

Khorramshahr Liberation, turning point in Sacred Defense epic

The Coordinating Council of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) in a statement on the occasion of May 23, “Liberation of Khorramshahr”, said that Liberation of Khorramshahr is a turning point in history of Sacred Defense.

"Liberation of Khorramshahr” is a turning point in the history of eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and a model of resistance of the noble Iranian people against Iraqi Ba’ath regime.

Iranian borders impenetrable: Salami

The chief commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami termed Iranian borders as impenetrable.

He made the remarks on Sunday on the occasion of May 23, the anniversary of the Liberation of Khorramshahr, during his visit to the southeastern borders of the country.

Heading a delegation, Salami made the trip to assess the combat and defense readiness of the operational units of the IRGC's forces and evaluate the security situation of the southeastern borders of the country.

MA