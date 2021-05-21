3 firearms trafficking teams dismantled in Tehran: police

Tehran Police chief said Thursday that three firearms trafficking teams were dismantled in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

IAEA in talks with Iran to extend inspections agreement

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is in talks with Iran on extending a three-month inspection agreement that expires on Friday.

We will soon enter Al-Aqsa Mosque: Ghaani

The commander of IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani wrote a letter to the commander of al-Quds Brigades on Thursday, praising their recent victories against the Israel regime.

Haniyeh pens new letter to Iran Leader to brief on Palestine

Head of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh penned a new letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to brief him on the latest developments revolving around Palestine.

Iran will not leave Palestinians alone: Ghaani to Zeif

The commander of IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani wrote a letter to the commander of Hamas Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Mohammed Zeif, saying that Iran will not leave Palestine alone.

Coivd-19 update: 229 deaths; 12,428 new cases in past 24hrs

The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 229 people in Iran over the past 24 hours, while 12,428 new infections have been detected in the country, according to the Iranian health ministry.

"There is agreement in principle in Vienna talks": Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed optimism about the progress of nuclear deal talks in Vienna, saying that a final agreement is within reach.

Araghchi: "It's time for US to return to JCPOA, lift sanctions"

The top Iranian negotiator in Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA has expressed hope that the US will return to the deal and lift the sanctions against Tehran in the next round of the negotiations.

3 spy networks dismantled in W Azarbaijan province

The director-general of West Azarbaijan Province said Wednesday as many as 3 espionage networks were identified and dismantled in the northwestern province in just 58 days.

Very good progress made in Vienna talks: Iran top negotiator

After the 4th round of the nuclear talks in Vienna, the top Iranian negotiator Abbass Araghchi said that "very good progress” has been made in the talks.

