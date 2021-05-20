Zionists face endless defeat in face of missile attacks: IRGC chief commander

Iran IRGC commander-in-chief Major General Hossein Salami said Wednesday that the Zionist regime's missile defense systems have failed in face of resistance forces attacks.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a massive rally in downtown Tehran on Wednesday which was held to show the people of the Iranian capital's support for the Palestinian people amid ongoing deadly aggression of the Israeli regime on Gaza and the West bank.

Salient progress made in Vienna talks on JCPOA: Araghchi

Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs said that salient progress has been made in nuclear talks which is ongoing in the Austrian capital Vienna and there are some key issues that need to be decided in the capitals.

He made the remarks before holding the Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Wed.

Iranian, Yemeni diplomats stress help in Yemen peace talks

Iranian foreign minister's senior assistant on special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji held an online meeting with Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Azi to stress the need for assistance in peace talks.

FM Zarif meet his his Irish counterpart in Dublin

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Dublin on Wednesday, met with his Irish counterpart to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations.

Continuing to meet with officials of European countries and in the third destination of his trip, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in the Irish capital of Dublin on Wednesday morning to hold talks with the country's officials.

JCPOA Joint Commission to meet tomorrow in Vienna

Representatives of Iran and the P4+1 will hold a meeting in Vienna Grand Hotel on Wednesday to discuss the revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

JCPOA meeting ends; parties agree to meet again next week

Iran and P4+1 have agreed to meet again next week while the delegations express happiness with the progress made in today's meeting.

According to media reports, the delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA known as the P4 +1 (including Germany, France, Russia, China and UK) ended their meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting reportedly lasted for an hour.

FM Zarif meets with Irish ranking officials on bilateral ties

-Iran’s Foreign Minister in twitter report from Ireland as final destination of his European tour wrote that he held talks with Irish president and foreign minister to discuss mutual ties, JCPOA, Yemen, Afghanistan and Palestine.

In a tweet on Wed. at the end of his European tour, Zarif wrote, “In Dublin on my third and final leg of a European trip. Met with @PresidentIRL and FM @simoncoveney. Recognizing our emotional ties, discussed furthering political, economic and social relations.”

JCPOA Joint Commission between Iran, P4+1 kicks off in Vienna

The Joint Commission meeting of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between representatives of Iran and P4+1 was kicked off in Grand Hotel Wien, Austrian capital Vienna on Wednesday.

The meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA began minutes ago in Vienna with the participation of delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and P4 + 1 (including Germany, France, Russia, China and UK) as well as representative of European Union for External Action Service Enrique Mora.

"I am not a wind-up doll" nominated for award at NFMLA

The Iranian documentary "I am not a wind-up doll", has been nominated for best documentary at the 2021 NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA).

The winners of the 2021 NewFilmmakers Los Angeles will be announced by Variety Magazine on May 24, 2021.

Iran Air to carry out extraordinary flights from/to France

The Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Wednesday that it will carry out extraordinary flights from Tehran to Paris or vice versa starting from May 24 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Department of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday, an extraordinary Flight 733 departs from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran at 7:25 local time and arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle CDG Airport at 11 Tehran local time.

Iranian doc ‘Woodgirls – A Duet for a Dream’ wins at CICFF

Directed by Azadeh Bizargiti Iranian documentary "Woodgirls – A Duet for a Dream" by Media Nest has won an award at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

Directed by Azadeh Bizargiti, the documentary is a monthly winner of 'Film on Women' at CICFF.

Details of virtual meeting of Iran envoy, American Sen.

In Tuesday's virtual conversation with Senator Chris Murphy, Iran's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi stressed that lifting all US sanctions is a key to resolve issues of the ongoing Vienna talks.

Shahrokh Nazemi, head of the media office at the Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations in New York made the remarks while explaining the details of the meeting.

Vienna talks to conclude with Iranian people victory

President Hassan Rouhani says talks in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal will end with the victory of the Iranian nation.

Speaking on Wednesday in the meeting of the cabinet, President Hassan Rouhani said that the entire world is watching Iran’s elections, saying, "We must all work hard for holding a glorious election with ensuring people’s health.”

Stating that the first step was for the candidates to enroll, he said, "The second step is the announcement of candidates by the Guardian Council, and it is very important that this step encourages people and does not slow them down.”

Iran's 76th naval flotilla dispatched to intl. waters

On Wednesday, the 76th Iranian navy flotilla, consisting of the Alborz destroyer and the Khark helicopter carrier, were dispatched to international waters so as to carry out their missions.

Speaking at the see-off ceremony of the 76th naval fleet who will carry out missions in the international waters, the Deputy Commander of first Imamat Zone of Iran's Army Nay, second rear Admiral Amir Jalil Moghaddam said, “Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran, with all its might, is present in international waters to protect the interests and resources of the country.”

MA