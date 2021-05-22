Crimes continuation, call for ceasefire show Zionists' defeat

In a message issued on Friday night, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has extended his congratulations on the victory of the Palestinian nation over the Zionist regime.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the continuation of the crimes and the call for a ceasefire both showed the defeats of the Zionist regime.

Luxemburg top court upholds appeals court's ruling on Iran

Abdolnaser Hemmati, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), said Friday that Luxemburg Supreme Court has upheld the appeals court's ruling on the illegality of seizure of the CBI assets in the European country.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati cited the CBI lawyers as saying that Luxemburg Supreme Court has rejected state-sponsored-terrorism charges as brought up by the United States and that Luxemburg Supreme Court has upheld the appeals court's ruling on the illegality of seizure of the CBI assets in the European country.

Iran's strategy is to develop as big defense as possible

The IRGC Commander-in-Chief Salami said that Iran seeks to develop its defense capabilities as much as it can, emphasizing the country has now acquired the capability of long-distance warfare.

The IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami made the comments during a ceremony to unveil the latest domestically-made military achievements on Friday.

Covid-19 update: 200 deaths, 11,250 new cases in past 24hrs

The Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday that 200 Iranians lost their lives after contracting the coronavirus and as many as 11,250 new cases were detected in the country during the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 200 people in Iran over the past 24 hours, while 11,250 new cases have been reported in the country, a statement by the Iranian health ministry said on Friday.

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian health officials on Friday, so far a total of 78,194 Iranians have died of coronavirus, while 2,304,824 people have recovered.

Canadian court has no jurisdiction over airliner case

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said Friday that the Canadian court does not have jurisdiction over the case of a Ukrainian airliner mistakenly shot down by the IRGC over the suburb of Tehran in January 2020.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, made the remarks on Friday, a day after a court in the Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday held Iran responsible for the unintentional shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020, soon after it took off from Tehran.

IRGC unveils new drone, missile, radar systems

The IRGC has unveiled three strategic achievements in the field of UAVs and defense during a ceremony in the presence of its Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami.

"Gaza" UAV and a surface-to-air missile system dubbed (9-Day) and "Quds" radar system were three strategic military achievements that were unveiled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday during a ceremony attended by the IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami and the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Continuation of Trump-era sanctions under Biden unacceptable

The Iranian foreign minister has told the EU foreign policy chief that the continuation and using Trump-era's illegal and inhumane sanctions as leverage by the Biden administration is unacceptable to Iran.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif has made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

ZZ/