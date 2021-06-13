Hamas reacts to UAE's verbal attack to resistance movements

Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem on Sunday reacted to the baseless remarks of the United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan against Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

Abdullah bin Zayed's incitement of Western countries to call the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, as terrorist is contrary to Arabism and all nationalist concepts. These statements are in line with the failed Zionist propaganda and are in opposition to the protectionist approaches of the Arab nations to the Palestinian resistance, he tweeted.

In an interview with the American Jewish Committee’s website, UAE’s foreign minister had said, “It is a matter of regret that some countries do not act more clearly in classifying some organizations, such as Hamas, Hezbollah or Muslim Brotherhood.” He claimed that there is no difference between the military and political wings of these groups and they should all be labeled terrorists.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed agreements with the Emirati foreign minister and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani during an official ceremony hosted by former US president Donald Trump at the White House on September 15 last year.

Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital, view the deals as a betrayal of their cause.

MA/FNA14000323000097