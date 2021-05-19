Vienna talks to conclude with Iranian people victory

Speaking on Wednesday in the meeting of the cabinet, President Hassan Rouhani said that the entire world is watching Iran’s elections, saying, "We must all work hard for holding a glorious election with ensuring people’s health.”

Stating that the first step was for the candidates to enroll, he said, "The second step is the announcement of candidates by the Guardian Council, and it is very important that this step encourages people and does not slow them down.”

Rouhani also said that the government has had a heavy responsibility in a very complicated situation that is unprecedented for at least 100 years, adding, "This government has managed the country with the lowest oil income, while nobody thought that the country’s budget would be realised without oil”.

“If we do not speak of the country’s conditions in these years, we have distorted the history,” continued President Rouhani.

The President also said that the majority of non-oil exports that helped us in the recent years was oil products, petrochemicals and steel, saying, "Those who sanctioned us did not imagine that we could be exporters in these fields, but despite what they wished, today we are exporters of petrol, gas and electricity, and a great transformation has happened in these fields.”

“One of the reasons that led to the defeat of the Americans against the people of Iran was that during the sanctions, production kept its momentum in the country, and the inauguration every Thursday was a major defeat for the United States,” he said.

Rouhani added, "Whether you want it or not, this government has been successful in every negotiation that it had in the past 8 years, while some came back from every negotiation with a resolution against the country”.

“I promise to the people of Iran that Vienna talks will end with Iranian nation’s victory, and very big steps have been taken in this regard,” he said.

National interests and people’s lives are the most important things for us, said Rouhani, adding, "If someone puts national interests aside to follow factional and partisan interests, they have betrayed the country.”

Stating that the government sought to make the enemy admit to their mistake, he said, "Today, we have done this, and the new US administration has announced many times that the policy of maximum pressures against the Iranian nation and government has been a mistake, and it was them who insisted on negotiations. Therefore, our path has been right.”

He also went on to state, "The government is people’s representative and those who insult the government are in fact insulting the people”.

“This government has taken advantage of the Supreme Leader’s guidance, support and advice in all stages,” said Rouhani.

Referring to the elections, Rouhani said, "If we protect people’s health, turnout in the elections will increase as well. The ballot box is an honour for the Islamic Republic and our republic aspect relied on people’s presence at the ballot box”.

He went on to state, "Candidates should talk about their plans and strategies for managing the country. We must tell the people if we are extremists or moderates”.

At the end of this speech, the President said, "We all hope that the next government is powerful enough to resolve the country’s problems.”

