JCPOA Joint Commission between Iran, P4+1 kicks off in Vienna

The meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA began minutes ago in Vienna with the participation of delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and P4 + 1 (including Germany, France, Russia, China and UK) as well as representative of European Union for External Action Service Enrique Mora.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was headed by the Deputy Secretary-General of European Union's External Action Service Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi participated in the meeting as head of Iranian delegation.

“In the last two weeks, which was the fourth round of JCPOA talks, I think good progress has been made and there are some key issues that need further investigation and decision-making in the capitals. We hope this will take place within the next few days and in the next round of talks, we hope to reach a conclusion about those issues,” Araghchi added.

The European Union (EU) in a statement announced that a possible return of the United States to JCPOA and a review of how to ensure full as well as effective implementation of Iran’s nuclear deal will be main topic of today’s JCPOA talks in Vienna, he added.

A new round of JCPOA talks was resumed in Vienna on May 7 to revive JCPOA and since then, these talks have been taking place in the Austrian capital Vienna at various levels.

According to a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official, these talks have reached the stage of writing the text of nuclear deal.

“We are now in a position where we can have a general conclusion. There are several key issues that need to be resolved. There is agreement on the rest of the relevant cases. The texts have been well written and now is the time to return to the capitals in order to make the final consultations. God willing, we would continue talks after it,” Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi stressed.

MA/FNA14000229000788