New govt. of Afghanistan to be established soon: Taliban

Serious consultations are underway between the members of the Taliban leadership council and the political bureau as well as security officials, and other leaders, the group's deputy leader said.

Maulvi Mohammad Yaqub said that a new government will be formed and it will be announced soon.

"The reason for the delay in announcing the government is that we are working hard to establish a system that represents the result of all our sacrifices and hardships," he said,

"We are consulting to prevent recurrence of problems and form a stable government for all compatriots", he added.

He also blamed the Americans for the chaos at Kabul airport and expressed hope that all those who were tempted to leave Afghanistan would return.

