Iran naval ship sinks off Jask Port

According to a statement by the Navy, the ship had been dispatched to international waters some days ago.

The vessel, which acted both as a platform for support and also for training new forces, faced a fire break-out in one of its systems on Tuesday, reads the statement, adding that all trainees left the vessel and transferred to Jask Port and different forces are trying put out the fire.

No one has been killed in the incident, adds the statement.

In a later statement, the Navy said that efforts for extinguishing the fire have been fruitless and Khark vessel has sunk.

