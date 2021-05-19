Palestine flag displayed by Man. Utd's Paul Pogba, Amad

Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo held aloft a Palestine flag on the Old Trafford pitch following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham, Evening Standard reported.

Around 10,000 United fans returned to Old Trafford to watch a game for the first time in 14 months following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the UK on Monday.

Following the match, which ended 1-1, United midfielder Pogba collected a Palestine flag and was joined by United team-mate Amad in showing solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Zionists' crimes against Palestinians.

Pogba and Amad are not the first high-profile players to show their support for Palestine in recent days, with Leicester City pair Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana waving the same flag at Wembley following the Foxes’ FA Cup Final triumph over Chelsea on Saturday.

Palestine has received a wealth of support in recent weeks, with hundreds of campaigners marching through Manchester city center and shouting 'free Palestine'.

Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes after more than a week of sustained conflict.

RHM/PR