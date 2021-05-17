Football legend Cantona voices support for Palestine

Ex-Manchester United forward Cantona, 54, put his photo on Instagram as he has worn a 'Hoping for Palestine' t-shirt, which was designed for an NGO, Hoping Foundation.

"Hoping is raising funds for Palestinian Medical Relief society's emergency response in Gaza," Cantona said, Anadolu reported.

In this photo, Cantona posed alongside his wife Rachida Brakni as the 44-year-old French actress had the same t-shirt as well.

Some 200 people, including children and women, have been killed and hundreds more injured since the Israeli regime started attacks on Gaza last Monday.

The air raids on Gaza were preceded by days of tensions and Israeli aggression in occupied al-Quds, where hundreds of Palestinians were assaulted by Israeli forces and settlers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The tension spread from occupied East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate for Israeli assaults if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

MAH/AA