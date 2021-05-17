Palestine, most important common issue of Islamic Ummah: Rouhani

In a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani named Palestine as the most important common issue of the Islamic Ummah.

In a phone talk with Turkish President Recep Tyyip Erdogan on Sun., Rouhani referred to the recent aggression of the Zionist regime in Holy Quds and the massacre of the oppressed Palestinian people, saying: "Palestine issue is still the most important issue of the Islamic Ummah, and it is necessary to immediately stop the brutal attacks and the killing of the oppressed and defenseless people."

Islamic states' parliaments urged to support Palestinians

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf in a phone call with Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri stressed that Parliaments of Islamic states and international bodies must back Palestinians against Zionist regime’s crimes.

Russia, US envoys discuss restoration of JCPOA

Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov and the US Special Envoy for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley discussed the JCPOA restoration on Sunday.

"Met today with the US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley," Ulyanov tweeted.

"We and members of our teams had a frank and fruitful discussion on major issues related to the Vienna talks on restoration of the #JCPOA," he added.

Israeli regime only understands language of resistance: FM Zarif

"Israel only understands the language of resistance and the people of Palestine are fully entitled to the right to defend themselves and to defy the bullying of this racist regime," according to Iran's Zarif at OIC meeting.

The following is the full text of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's address to a virtual emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) amid the escalation of a new round of conflict between the Palestinian resistance forces and the Israeli regime's military in the occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday:

Iran ready for regional coop. on collective security: Iran’s top security official

The Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani voiced Iran's readiness for cooperating with regional countries on reaching collective security.

"The chain defeats of United States in Afghanistan & #Zionists against #ResistanceAxis are a sign of failure for their polices," he wrote.

Iran MPs call for uprooting Zionists, Americans from region

"The United States and the Zionist regime are cancerous tumors that need to be uprooted to prevent them from spreading to the entire body of the Islamic world," the Iranian lawmakers said in a statement in support of Palestine.

A total of 25 lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament issued a statement on Sunday to express their support for the Palestinians and the Quds resistance.

Iranian journalists condemn Zionists' brutal attacks on Gaza

In reaction to the recent Zionist regime's attacks on Palestinians and targeting the building housing media offices in Gaza Strip, Iranian journalists issued a statement and condemned the Israeli regimes brutal actions.

Condemning the recent attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza Strips and Quds, Iranian journalist and media activists issued a statement on Sunday.

2.4mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in Iran tonight

The spokesman for Iranian Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sun. that a total of 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Iran on Sunday night.

"Tonight, two shipments of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in the country, out of which one million doses from one source and the rest 1.4 million doses of vaccine from the COVAX," the spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday while talking to reporters.

Iran inaugurates national 'Simorgh' supercomputer

The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian Simorgh' supercomputer was held in the presence of the Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) on Sunday.

The ceremony was held at the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran and was attended by several Iranian officials and MPs.

Simorgh's current processing power is more than one petaflops (i.e. one thousand million (1015) floating-point operations per second).

Zarif takes part in OIC emergency meeting

Iranian FM Zarif participated in the virtual emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday.

The online meeting is being held to discuss the situation in occupied Quds and Gaza, at the request of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting between foreign ministers of OIC member nations addressed continuing Israeli regime's attacks in the Palestinian territories, which have escalated since last Monday.

