Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on Nakba Day

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has released a statement on the occasion of Nakba Day which marks the anniversary of the establishment of the illegitimate Zionist regime of Israel.

In this statement, the Iranian ministry has urged governments and international organizations to fulfill their duty to end the occupation of the Zionist regime and its continuing crimes and aggressions against Palestinians.

Zarif meets with Spanish counterpart in Madrid

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and conferred with his Spanish counterpart Arancha González Laya in Madrid.

They exchanged views on the latest state of relations between the two countries in various political and economic fields on Thursday.

Reviewing the relations between the two countries in various fields, Zarif assessed the capacity of economic cooperation between the two countries beyond the current condition and stressed the need to explore ways to expand cooperation in various economic fields by removing some existing obstacles.

Iran wheelchair basketball team drawn in Group of Death

Iran has been drawn in Group of Death in the men’s wheelchair basketball tournament at Tokyo 2020.

The Persians are pitted against reigning world champions Great Britain, 2016 Paralympic champions the US, world bronze medalists Australia, Germany, and Algeria in Group B, the Tehran Times reported.

Group A consists of hosts Japan, Rio 2016 silver medalists Spain, Paralympic bronze medalists Turkey, Canada, South Korea, and Colombia.

Iran coronavirus update: 10k new cases

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 10,145 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours.

Iranian ministry of health announced the new figure, adding that 1,545 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 2,732,152.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 202 people, bringing the death toll to 76,433

2-passenger plane crashes in east Tehran

A two-seater plane crashed in eastern Tehran on Friday morning.

Confirming the incident, Civil aviation authority spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said that investigations are underway to clarify the incident.

Some sources say that the aircraft belongs to Iranian Police Aviation (HAVA NAJA) but Zibakhsh did not reject or confirm the subject.

Security forces detain, dismantle terror team in SE Iran

The Iranian intelligence forces in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan have said in a statement that they have arrested or killed members of a terrorist team in Nikshahr County.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Department of IRGC Quds Force, a terror team has been dismantled and two terrorists are killed in an operation in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

Some equipment and ammunition were seized from the terrorists during the operation.

One of the IRGC forces has been injured.

