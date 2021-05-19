Palestinians, Resistance to give decisive response to Zionists: Iran Parl. Speaker

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibad said that Palestinian people and Resistance movement will give a decisive and crushing response to atrocities and crimes of Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinians.

Ansarullah plays key role in advancing Yemen popular movement: Velayati

Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs said that Ansarullah has played an important role in the progress of popular movement of Yemen.

Ali-Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Spokesman for Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Mohammed Abdul Salam on Tue. and revealed organization of the virtual meeting by the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening (WAIA) in the presence of Islamic scholars and thinkers in supporting the Yemeni people.

Parliament standing against any damage to nuclear industry

The Parliament resolutely resists any damage to the nuclear industry and emphasizes the advancement of the nuclear program in accordance with the legal duties of the Parliament," the Iranian lawmakers said in a statement.

A total of 200 lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament issued a statement on Tuesday on ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna.

Zarif, Fico discuss regional, international, mutual issues

In their Tues. meeting in Rome, Iranian FM Zarif and the Italian Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico conferred on various regional, bilateral, and international issues.

Referring to the one hundred and sixty years of relations between the two countries and reviewing the various areas of political, economic, and parliamentary relations, as well as the prospect of removing obstacles to the development and expansion of cooperation, especially in economic and trade relations, Iranian FM said that his country is interested in expanding cooperation with Rome, in various sectors, in particular bilateral Parliamentary ties.

Iran, Russia discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation.

During the meeting which was held on Tuesday in Moscow, the two side discussed the relevant issues of the regional agenda, including the situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Zarif holds talk with Italian Senate official

Iranian FM Zarif met and held talks with the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Senate Vito Rosario Petrocelli.

The two sides met in Rome on Tue.

Zarif arrived in Rome on Sunday morning on the second destination of his visit to Europe, to meet with Vatican and Italian officials.

Tehraners, journalists to hold gathering in support of Gaza

Organized by the Islamic Development Coordination Council a gathering will be held in Tehran in support of the people of Palestine.

On Wednesday, the huge gathering of Tehraners in solidarity with the heroic people of Palestine will be held at the Imam Hossein square.

FM Zarif meets with ex-Italian PM to discuss bilateral issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema in Rome on Tue. to discuss bilateral ties, regional cooperation and also international issues.

During the official meeting with Italian officials, visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talk with former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema at the residence of Iran's Ambassador to Rome to discuss mutual cooperation between Iran and Italy, latest regional developments and also international issues.

PUOICM to hold an emergency meeting on Palestine in Tehran

The Palestinian Committee of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States (PUOICM) is set to hold an emergency meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The Emergency meeting of the Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Standing Committee on Palestine will be held in Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, on May 24, 2021.

Iran’s non-oil export hits 46% growth in current year: IRICA

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that the country exported $5.6 billion worth of non-oil goods and commodities to foreign countries from March 21 to May 15, 2021.

Speaking at 23rd meeting of Representatives Board of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) on Tue., Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said that Islamic Republic of Iran imported 4.5 million tons of products, valued at $5.6 billion, since the beginning of the current year (started March 21) up to May 15, showing a 28 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran Army stages cyber defense exercise

The joint Fat’h (Victory) 1 cyber defense military exercise was held on Tue. with the aim of enhancing the ability to counter cyber threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.

During the holding of joint cyber defense military exercise, Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stated that the issue of developing cyber defense capabilities is on the agenda of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran urges preparing Tehran-Rome ties to enter new era

Iranian FM Zarif called for getting the required preparations to enter a new era in Tehran-Rome ties.

Iranian FM Zarif met and held talks with the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Senate Vito Rosario Petrocelli. The two sides met in Rome on Tue.

