Advocants of normalizing ties with Zionists ‘partners of crime’

The head of the Iranian Judiciary said countries that sought to normalize relations with the usurping Zionist regime are certainly complicit in the bloodshed of innocent Palestinian children and women.

"The killing of women and children and the destruction of buildings, especially in populated areas, and the oppression of Gaza residents once again proved the inaction of the UN Security Council and international organizations towards the Palestinian people," Ebrahim Raeisi said on Monday.

Accesses beyond safeguards not to be granted to IAEA: FM Spox

If the negotiations remain on the right track by May 21, Iran may decide to give another opportunity to IAEA, but in either case, accesses beyond safeguards will not be granted to the Agency, said FM spokesman Khatibzadeh.

Iran, Italy FMs stress expansion of bilateral cooperation

In a meeting with his Italian counterpart, FM Zarif stressed the need to remove the obstacles in the way of improving bilateral ties and prepare the ground for the resumption of economic relations in favor of both nations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Rome to discuss issues of mutual interest on Monday.

Iranian Emergency Medical Services ready to back Palestinians

Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Organization, voiced Iran's readiness for transferring injured Palestinians to Iran and their treatment.

In a letter to the Iranian Health Minister Masoud Namaki, Kolivand announced that the body is ready to transfer Palestinians injured in recent days during the attacks of the Zionist regime to Iran.

he also announced that Emergency Medical Services is ready to dispatch medical teams to the occupied lands.

FM Zarif, Pope Francis hold private meeting in Vatican

A private meeting was held between the Iranian Foreign Minister and the Leader of World Catholic Church Pope Francis in the Vatican City, Italy.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Minister met privately with Leader of World Catholic Church Pope Francis in the Vatican City, the correspondent of the National Catholic Registry in Rome reported.

Another reporter tweeted that Zarif has discussed the Middle East crisis in this meeting.

Hamas rep. hails Iranian journalists for supporting Palestine

The Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Tehran Khaled al-Qaddumi addressed Iranian journalists in a message so as to appreciate them for supporting the Palestinian Resistance.

Undoubtedly, the efforts of the Iranian reporters, journalists, and writers in covering the regional developments and condemning the atrocious of the Zionist regime against Palestine, will never be forgotten, al- Qaddumi said in his message.

Iran hails Iraq's role in resolving regional disputes

In a phone talk with Iraqi PM, the Iranian president hailed Iraq's role in resolving regional disputes.

Supporting the presence of Iraq as an important member of the Arab League, President Rouhani welcomed Baghdad's positive role in mediating to resolve disputes between countries in the region.

He named the ISIL terrorist group as a significant security threat in the region and underlined that cooperation between the two countries is essential to counter this terrorist group.

"The Cow" to go on screen in Germany

Iranian film 'The Cow' by Dariush Mehrjui will be screened in Germany. The film will be screened at Transtopia cultural center in Berlin, Germany on the sidelines of the new wave program of Iranian cinema.

This program will be held in late May 2021. 'The Cow' is a 1969 Iranian film directed by Dariush Mehrjui, written by Gholam-Hossein Saedi based on his own play and novel, and starring Ezzatolah Entezami as Masht Hassan.

