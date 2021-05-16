Prominent politicians enter presidential elections Saturday

On the fifth and the last day of the enrollment for upcoming presidential elections the most famous hopefuls from both ends of the political spectrum entered the race.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the head of Iran’s Judiciary officially joined the race on Saturday. Raeisi said in a statement earlier today that he entered the elections as an independent candidate while he has been seen largely in the Principalists camp. He said in his statement that he wanted to fight corruption and incompetence. It is noteworthy that Raeisi has launched a widespread anti-corruption campaign since he took the office in early 2018 as the Judiciary chief.

IRGC Quds Force cmdr., Hamas chief discuss latest developments

IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani held a phone talk with the Political Leader of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh on Sat. to discuss the latest developments on Gaza.

During the phone talk, Brigadier General Ghaani hailed the unique and successful response of the resistance movement to the aggression of the Zionist regime’s military forces and the defense of the Palestinian nation.

Zarif visit canceled in protest of Vienna's Zionist support

The Austrian Foreign Ministry was quoted by an Austrian journalist as claiming that the Iranian Foreign Minister had canceled his visit to Vienna in protest of the Austrian government's support for the Zionist regime.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry was quoted by an Austrian journalist as announcing the decision of the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cancel his visit to Vienna in response to the hoisting Zionist regime's flag on the buildings of the Prime Minister's Office and the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

Work on restoration of JCPOA continues this weekend: Ulyanov

Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations said that Vienna talks on Iran’s nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, continue today and tomorrow on May 15-16.

In a tweet on Sat., Head of the Russian delegation in nuclear talks in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “So far so good but not easy. The work on the restoration of the #JCPOA continues, including during this weekend."

University of Shahrekord sings MoU with French university

The University of Shahrekord, in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, has signed a cooperation agreement with the University of Rennes 1 in Rennes, France.

The agreement will ease the exchange of professors and students, implementation of joint research projects, facilitation of the process of granting study opportunities, and exchange of library resources between the two sides.

Iran's ambassador, Russian dep. FM confer on JCPOA revival

Iran's ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov discussed the revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Jalali and Ryabkov held a meeting to exchange views on the revitalization of the Iran nuclear deal or the so-called JCPOA and the ongoing negotiations in Vienna between Iran and the P4+1 group to revive it.

Iran-Armenia can boost trade value over $1bn annually

Chairman of Iran-Armenia Joint Chamber of Commerce said that the value of bilateral trade between the two countries of Iran and Armenia will increase by more than $1 billion by setting up free zones at neighboring borders.

Hervik Yarijanian made the remarks on Sat. in an interview with IRNA and said that trade is one of the most important objectives behind the construction of free zones worldwide, because, many tough rules and regulations of countries will be removed by setting up these zones coupled with import and export activities are carried out easily.

MA