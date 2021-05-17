Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on May 17

Ebtekar:

Tel Aviv under fire

Etema’ad:

Widespread reactions to Zionists attack on media offices continuing

Etela’at:

Rouhani: Countering Zionists’ atrocities a must

Turkish Pres.: Intl. communities must react to Zionists moves

People in Ankara hold rallies in support of oppressed Palestinians

Iran:

Shamkhani: Coop. on establishing security Iran message to regional countries

FM Zarif: Iran ready to put aside disputes in favor of Palestinians’ right

Jam-e Jam:

Gaza without border: Thousands of people in the world take to streets in support of Palestine

Simorgh supercomputer on peak of Iran technology

Javan:

People of world come to streets in support of oppressed Gazan children

Iran inaugurates Simorgh supercomputer

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran calls on Islamic countries to counter Zionists’ atrocities

UN Sec Gen. expresses concern over crimes of Zionist regime

Rouhani to Turkish Pres: Palestine most important common issue of Islamic Ummah

Kayhan:

Qasem missiles unveiled by Islamic Jihad Movement

Worldwide protests against child killer regime of Israel ongoing

