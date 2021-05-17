Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on May 17

Ebtekar:
Tel Aviv under fire
Etema’ad:
Widespread reactions to Zionists attack on media offices continuing
Etela’at:
Rouhani: Countering Zionists’ atrocities a must
Turkish Pres.: Intl. communities must react to Zionists moves
People in Ankara hold rallies in support of oppressed Palestinians
Iran:
Shamkhani: Coop. on establishing security Iran message to regional countries
FM Zarif: Iran ready to put aside disputes in favor of Palestinians’ right
Jam-e Jam:
Gaza without border: Thousands of people in the world take to streets in support of Palestine
Simorgh supercomputer on peak of Iran technology
Javan:
People of world come to streets in support of oppressed Gazan children
Iran inaugurates Simorgh supercomputer
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Iran calls on Islamic countries to counter Zionists’ atrocities
UN Sec Gen. expresses concern over crimes of Zionist regime
Rouhani to Turkish Pres: Palestine most important common issue of Islamic Ummah
Kayhan:
Qasem missiles unveiled by Islamic Jihad Movement
Worldwide protests against child killer regime of Israel ongoing
RHM/
Your Comment