Severe, crushing punishment awaiting Zionist occupiers

"We strongly condemn the deliberate killing of the oppressed people of Palestine by the Zionist criminals and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque," said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Parliament's open session on Sunday.

Ghalibaf continued that such crimes show the Zionist regime's growing fear of the courageous resistance of the Palestinian people.

He also warned occupiers about the growing anger of Muslims, stressing that a severe and crushing punishment awaits them.

According to him, Palestinians are more awake than ever and the decline of the occupiers and the aggressors is close.

Muslim youth, especially the Palestinian youth, will take revenge on the blood of their brothers and sisters, he asserted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will support the new intifada of the honorable people of Palestine with all its might, he also said, adding that the Resistance Front will definitely foil plots of the Zionist enemy all over the world.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the governments of the Muslim countries and their aware nations must unanimously condemn the crimes of the occupying and declining regime of Isreal, Ghalibaf also stressed.

Iranian Parliament Speaker concluded his remarks by saying, "Undoubtedly, the governments, who have remained silent about the killing of Palestinians, are considered accomplices of criminals in the eyes of Muslims."

