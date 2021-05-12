Resistance of Iranian people coming to fruition: Rouhani

Speaking in the cabinet session on Wednesday, he referred to the ongoing Vienna talks, saying the resistance of the Iranian nation is achieving results and today you can witness that every day a piece of the wall of sanctions falls.

Elsewhere, Rouhani criticized the extremist movements whose trying to harm the real image of pure Islam, saying God damn those who started extremism in the Islamic world; Islam is the religion of moderation.

He expressed his deep condolence over the recent deadly blast in Afghanistan in which dozens of innocent children martyred.

In recent years Zionist regime resorted to many tools to tarnish the image of the Islamic Republic of Iran among the regional and neighboring countries, Rouhani said, adding, however during the recent years the Iranian government tried to change this misconception.

Today you see that the attitude of these neighbors has been changed and they express readiness to boost relations with Tehran.

