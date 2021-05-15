HR cheif criticizes Arab states silence over Zionists crimes

Ali Bagheri Kani, Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office took to Twitter to criticize Zionists' crimes in the occupied lands specially Gaza. He also reacted to the silence and inactivity of some Arab countries in the face of such inhuman crimes.

Holding an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the slightest thing that Islamic governments can do for the oppressed Palestinian people, said Bagheri in his tweet.

Today, the Arab states who stabbed Islamic Ummah in the back and extended a hand of friendship to the criminals under the pretext of peace, are responsible for the blood of children and the cries of the Palestinians who are helpless.

Referring to his meeting with the Syrian envoy, he said, “Today, the coalition of resistance is stronger and the Zionist regime is weaker than ever, I told in a meeting with the Syrian envoy.”

Referring to the stray Syrian missiles hit near the most sensitive Zionist center (Dimona), Bagheri Kani said that the Zionists know that if the Resistance uses guided missiles the situation would be worse.

