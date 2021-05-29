Attack on minibus in Afghanistan Parwan kills, injures 16

Afghan Tolo TV has just reported that 15 people were killed or injured when a minibus carrying university professors from Al-Biruni University in Parwan province of Afghanistan blew off minutes ago on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials in Afghanistan's Parwan province, the blast occurred this afternoon, killing three people and injuring 13 others.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that "The explosion was caused by a car bomb."

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

