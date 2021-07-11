Car collision with a crowd in Austria leaves 13 injured

Collision of a car with a crowd in the market of ‘St. Florin’ City in Austria left at least 13 injured, Associated Press reported.

According to the report, Austrian police announced that they are investigating the cause of collision with the crowd and have not yet found a clear and definite reason for the accident.

The driver of the car was an 87-year-old man who has seriously injured.

According to the Austrian police, this accident took place near a church in St. Florin City, a suburb in south of Linz town. ‌

