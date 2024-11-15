  1. World
US sanctions Syria company for alleged links with Iran, Yemen

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Thursday on companies, individuals and vessels allegedly associated with a Syrian conglomerate that Washington said was funding Iran’s IRGC and Yemeni government.

The US Department of Treasury announced that it has added 26 individuals, entities and ships on its new sanctions list due to their links with Iran's Quds Force and Yemen's Ansarullah Movement.

The Syrian conglomerate, the Al-Qatirji Company, is responsible for generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the IRGC Quds Force and the Houthis through the sale of Iranian oil to Syria and China, the department said in a statement, according to media reports.

The US Treasury department official Bradley Smith said claimed that “Iran is increasingly relying on key business partners like the Al-Qatirji Company."

Some 26 companies, individuals and vessels associated with the company were targeted in Thursday’s action, the US Department added.

