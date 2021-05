Rouhani announced 94 industrial, tourism, commercial, agricultural, power plant, and infrastructure projects in the provinces of East Azerbaijan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Alborz, and Qom operational.

As reported, the projects are being run using 62 trillion (more than $281 million) rials of investment and will provide jobs for 943,000 ones.

