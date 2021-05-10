Iran urges Iraq to identify perpetrators of consulate' attack

While urging the Iraqi government to follow up the case regarding the identification of perpetrators of attack on Iranian consulate in Karbala, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif expressed hope that such incidents would not be repeated in Iraq.

Following the attack on Iranian consulate in Karbala, Iran’s Foreign Minister informed the Iraqi side in a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s protest against such actions which is contrary to the diplomatic laws and procedures and violating the provisions of 1963 Vienna Convention.

Recalling the Iraqi government's responsibility to ensure the security of diplomatic centers in this country, while requesting Iraqi government to pursue the case diligently regarding the identification of perpetrators of such illegal movements, Zarif expressed hope that such incidents would not be repeated with the seriousness of Iraqi government and security forces.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, for his part, expressed his regret over the occurrence of such acts of violence and stressed Iraqi government's commitment to provide security of diplomats and diplomatic centers in Iraq.

Iraqi foreign minister also said that he has ordered the intensification of security arrangements in Iraq.

Iran on Monday strongly condemned an attack on its consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Karbala and called on the Iraqi government to protect its diplomatic missions in the country.

"We strongly condemn the attack on our diplomatic facilities in Iraq and call on the Iraqi government to fulfill its duties in protecting Iran's diplomatic facilities," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

He said a letter of protest has been submitted at the Iraqi Embassy in Tehran, expecting the Iraqi government "to fulfill its responsibilities in this regard”.

Iraqi protestors gathered outside the Iranian Consulate in Karbala on Sunday evening, burning tires and setting barricades ablaze, according to local media reports.

