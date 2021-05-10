Rioters set fire to wall of Iran consulate in Karbala

According to the Al-Sumaria Network, some news sources reported on Sunday evening that the outer wall of the Iranian consulate in Karbala had been set on fire and Karbala security forces confronted the rioters.

Al-Alam News Network reported that some rioters held a rally in front of the Iranian Consulate in Karbala and security forces dispersed the protesters.

Iraqi sources reported on Sunday morning that Iraqi activist Ihab Jawad had been killed in an armed attack in Karbala. In a statement, the Iranian consulate in Karbala condemned the assassination of the activist as a "terrorist act" and expressed its condolences and sympathy to the family of Jawad. The statement also stressed that such acts of terror are being carried out in the framework of growing insecurity and instability in Iraq.

