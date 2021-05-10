  1. Politics
May 10, 2021, 9:31 AM

Rioters set fire to wall of Iran consulate in Karbala

Rioters set fire to wall of Iran consulate in Karbala

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – News sources reported on Sunday evening that rioters had set fire on the outer wall of the Iranian consulate in Karbala.

According to the Al-Sumaria Network, some news sources reported on Sunday evening that the outer wall of the Iranian consulate in Karbala had been set on fire and Karbala security forces confronted the rioters.

Al-Alam News Network reported that some rioters held a rally in front of the Iranian Consulate in Karbala and security forces dispersed the protesters.

Iraqi sources reported on Sunday morning that Iraqi activist Ihab Jawad had been killed in an armed attack in Karbala. In a statement, the Iranian consulate in Karbala condemned the assassination of the activist as a "terrorist act" and expressed its condolences and sympathy to the family of Jawad. The statement also stressed that such acts of terror are being carried out in the framework of growing insecurity and instability in Iraq.

ZZ/5208302

News Code 173217
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173217/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News