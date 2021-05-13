Iraq again condemns attack on Iran's consulate in Karbala

The Ministry announced that the Iraqi government once again strongly opposed and condemned any action taken against the security and stability of the diplomatic missions in the country, including the recent incident against the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karbala.

"Investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators of the aggression and Iraq is trying to adopt appropriate strategies to achieve the desired results," it added.

News sources reported on Sunday evening that rioters had set fire on the outer wall of the Iranian consulate in Karbala.

Iraqi protestors gathered outside the Iranian Consulate in Karbala on Sunday evening, burning tires and setting barricades ablaze, according to local media reports.

Iran on Monday strongly condemned an attack on its consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Karbala and called on the Iraqi government to protect its diplomatic missions in the country.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone talk with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Husseinon Monday emphasized the need for identifying the attackers against Iran’s consular office in Karbala, expressing hope that such illegal acts will never be repeated thanks to the Iraqi government and security forces’ serious efforts.

Hussein in the phone talk expressed deep regret over the unfortunate brutal incident, conformed to the Iraqi government’s strong responsibility for ensuring the security of the diplomatic centers, and informed his Iranian counterpart that orders for further intensifying the security measures would be issued.

