FM Zarif reacts to Zionists’ crimes in Al-Aqsa Mosque

In a tweet on Monday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “It wasn't enough for the Israeli regime to - Steal people’s land & homes; - Create an Apartheid regime; - Refuse to vaccinate civilians under illegal occupation.”

“It had to shoot innocent worshipers inside Islam's 3rd Holiest Mosque upon Islam's Holiest Eid.”

It should be noted that Zionist military forces entered Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday and fired sound bombs and tear gas, as a result of which a number of Palestinian worshipers were injured severely.

The courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque once again witnessed the attack of the Zionist army since on Monday May 10 in support of the settlers on Palestinian worshipers. Zionist militias have turned Al-Aqsa Mosque into a battlefield since this morning, besieging it and attacking Palestinians and 278 Palestinians have been injured so far.

At least 14 Palestinians were injured last night, four of whom were taken to hospital following the Zionist military forces attacked Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in eastern lands and territories.

MA/IRN14000220000949