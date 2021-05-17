  1. Politics
May 17, 2021, 5:22 PM

8 ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, announced on Mon. that eight ISIL terrorists were killed in northern Iraq.

Series of counter-terrorist operations of Iraqi army forces continue in different parts of the country, Al-Youm reported.

Iraqi forces launched a new operation against ISIL Takfiri terrorists in the southeast of Mosul province, the military official said, and Iraqi army forces killed eight ISIL Takfiri elements.

A number of military equipment were seized in the operation.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into the areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Hash al-Sha’abi resistance forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

