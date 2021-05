Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, denounced the act of terrorism that targeted ordinary people, especially students, and offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery for the wounded people.

According to media reports, an explosion targeted a school in the west of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul killed and wounded dozens of students and other people on Saturday afternoon at 4:27 Kabul local time.

KI/IRN84322548